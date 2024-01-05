CHINA C.BANK: WILL OPTIMIZE THE LAYOUT OF YUAN CLEARING BANKS, STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONAL MONETARY COOPERATION, AND PROMOTE HEALTHY DEVELOPMENT OF OFFSHORE YUAN MARKET
