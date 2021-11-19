CHINA CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT STABLE MONETARY POLICY

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Biotechnology
Strategic Metals
Ageing Population
E-Commerce & Logistics
Boats
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Biotechnology
Strategic Metals
Ageing Population
E-Commerce & Logistics
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT STABLE MONETARY POLICY
11/19/2021 | 06:57am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT STABLE MONETARY POLICY
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01a
China central bank says monetary policy will be based on china's own conditions
RE
07:00a
China central bank says will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
RE
07:00a
Vandi Lynnae releases remix album The Beginning’
SE
07:00a
From fire to floods, climate change hits Canada's fragile supply chain
RE
06:59a
China central bank says will keep macro leverage ratio basically stable
RE
06:58a
China central bank says will fend off financial risks and keep liquidity reasonably ample
RE
06:58a
Sterling set for best week vs euro since first UK lockdown
RE
06:58a
China central bank says prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate, prioritise stability
RE
06:57a
China central bank says will continue to implement stable monetary policy
RE
06:56a
China central bank says weighted average corporate lending rate at 4.59% in sept, down 0.04 percentage points from year ago
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2
Europe lockdown fears knock stocks, spark dash for bonds
3
THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4
FLATEXDEGIRO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5
Ethiopia's economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop
More news
HOT NEWS
DICERNA PHARMACEUTIC.
+78.71%
Dicerna Shares Soar on Takeover by Novo Nordisk
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, I.
+17.96%
Arcus Biosciences Shares Rally as Gilead Exercises Options
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDIN.
-11.13%
Alibaba Group Down 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2020 -- Data Talk
OCADO GROUP PLC
+8.38%
Commodity stocks, strong retail sales boost UK's FTSE 100
BNP PARIBAS
-3.97%
Singapore business events bounce back post COVID, Hong Kong flounders
TELENOR ASA
+1.98%
Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave