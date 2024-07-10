CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY: WILL CONTINUE TO LEVY ANTI-DUMPING TARIFFS ON OPTICAL FIBRE PREFORMS IMPORTED FROM JAPAN AND U.S. FOR FIVE YEARS FROM JULY 11
