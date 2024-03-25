CHINA COMMERCE VICE MINISTER: WILL COMPREHENSIVELY SAFEGUARD NATIONAL TREATMENT FOR FOREIGN-FUNDED ENTERPRISES, SO THAT MORE FOREIGN-FUNDED ENTERPRISES CAN INVEST IN CHINA WITH CONFIDENCE AND PEACE OF MIND
Stock market news
Wheat hits 3-week high amid concerns over French crop, Black Sea tensions
Intervention threat curbs dollar's ascent towards new high on the yen
Oil prices rise as heightened geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern
Argentines commemorate coup as Milei sows doubt about dictatorship past
Week Ahead for FX, Bonds in Asia-Pacific : Focus Turns to Economic Data
Intervention threat curbs dollar's ascent towards new high on the yen
Oil prices rise as heightened geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern
Japan top currency diplomat Kanda says yen weakness doesn't reflect fundamentals
Pilbara Minerals and China's Ganfeng agree to study for lithium chemical plant
Australia's ANZ Group to settle credit cards class action for $37.4 million