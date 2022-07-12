CHINA CUSTOMS: CHINA H1 EXPORTS OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS UP 21.…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Fintechs
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
Place your bets
Education
US Basketball
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Boats
Robotics
Smart City
The Golden Age of Video Games
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA CUSTOMS: CHINA H1 EXPORTS OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS UP 21.…
07/12/2022 | 10:43pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA CUSTOMS: CHINA H1 EXPORTS OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS UP 21.7% IN YUAN TERMS
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04a
EU edges closer to ending 'too-big-to-fail' banks by 2024
RE
12:04a
Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
RE
12:04a
US MILITARY
: Uss benfold asserted navigational rights, freedoms…
RE
12:02a
Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
RE
07/12
U.S. embassy in Colombo to cancel services after Sri Lanka president flees
RE
07/12
US EMBASSY IN COLOMBO
: Canceling wednesday afternoon services as…
RE
07/12
CHINA MILITARY
: Actions of the us military seriously violated ch…
RE
07/12
CHINA MILITARY
: Monitored and drove away u.s. destroyer which en…
RE
07/12
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
RE
07/12
Indian bond yields edge lower tracking CPI data, U.S. yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Anson Resources : Flow Rates Increase by More Than 140% in Drilling at ..
2
Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
3
Twitter seeks four-day trial in mid-Sept over $44 billion Musk deal
4
Unimicron Technology : Clarification of News and Media Reports
5
Corazon Mining : Lynn Lake Project Update
More news
HOT NEWS
GREENWICH LIFESCIENC.
+38.98%
Greenwich Lifesciences Shares Jump 40% After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold
CANOO INC.
+53.16%
Canoo Shares Double After Deal With Walmart
SERVICENOW INC.
-12.74%
ServiceNow Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2016 -- Data Talk
ROGERS COMMUNICATION.
+2.62%
Canada Regulator Demands Responses From Rogers About Internet, Wireless Outage -- Update
CONSORCIO ARA, S. A..
-5.37%
CONSORCIO ARA, S. A. B. DE C. V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAI.
-1.68%
Brotherhood Of Locomotive Engineers And Trainmen Says 99.5 % Of Members Voting Cast Ballots In Support Of Authorizing Strike At Class I Railroads
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave