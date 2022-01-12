CHINA DEC NEW ENERGY VEHICLE SALES +113.9% Y/Y - INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
trend-following stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment themes
Israeli innovation
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
uranium
Biomass
Blockchain
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Israeli innovation
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
uranium
Biomass
Blockchain
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA DEC NEW ENERGY VEHICLE SALES +113.9% Y/Y - INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION
01/12/2022 | 01:20am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA DEC NEW ENERGY VEHICLE SALES +113.9% Y/Y - INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03a
Analysis-As Fed rate hikes loom, China may opt for modest easing to cushion slowdown
RE
02:02a
More firms in western Japan raising prices, says BOJ official
RE
02:00a
LIKE TORTOISE VS HARE, ECB MAY 'NORMALIZE' BEFORE FED
: Mike Dolan
RE
02:00a
Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange
RE
01:56a
Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts
RE
01:48a
Germany's COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
RE
01:46a
France's OVHcloud picks up speed in Q1, on track for 2022 targets
RE
01:46a
BOJ offers most upbeat view on regional Japan in 8 years
RE
01:43a
Equinor warns of $1.8 bln impairment charge for Britain's Mariner oilfield
RE
01:42a
China's csi new energy vehicle sub-index extends gains, up more than 4.7% in late afternoon trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Teck Receives Highland Valley Copper Operations Strike Notice
2
It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
3
It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
4
Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts
5
TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
More news
HOT NEWS
ILLUMINA, INC.
+16.98%
Illumina Up Over 8%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
F45 TRAINING HOLDING.
+11.02%
Certain Common Stock of F45 Training Holdings Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-JAN-2022.
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
+10.71%
Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph
NUVEI CORPORATION
+8.90%
TSX turns positive for 2022 as rate hike angst eases
BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.
+2.67%
UK competition regulator to look into Brookfield's stake buy in Scotia Gas
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
+3.33%
TSX falls ahead of Powell's testimony, pot stocks weigh
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave