CHINA DEC TOTAL SOCIAL FINANCING 1,940 BLN YUAN (REUTERS POLL 2,200 BLN YUAN)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|7.1701 CNH
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
Oil Jumps Following Air Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen; Equities Higher
BOJ seen sticking to forecast of inflation staying near target, sources say
UK Oil & Gas sinks after GBP750,000 fundraise via discounted placing
UK says Houthi strikes were self defence, no more missions planned immediately
India's JSW proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant -sources
FCC Sends Letters to Automakers, Telcos About Abusers Using Connected Cars
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge