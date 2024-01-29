CHINA EVERGRANDE CEO: OFFSHORE LIQUIDATION ORDER FOR HK-LISTED CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP WILL NOT AFFECT OPERATION OF OTHER ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE UNITS- CHINESE MEDIA
Court orders China Evergrande property developer to liquidate after it failed to reach debt deal