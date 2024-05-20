CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LTD - TRADING HALT

Martin Marietta Materials: A success built stone by stone

In the space of a decade, Martin Marietta Materials has become one of the leaders in aggregates extraction in the United States, on the strength of a well-oiled acquisition strategy. Despite a slowdown in the construction sector in 2023, Martin Marietta has not only held its ground, but has also seen its margins and sales reach record levels. With the gradual upturn in construction and the passage of legislation in favor of infrastructure investment, Martin Marietta is well positioned to capitalize on these trends.