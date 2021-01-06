Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA FX REGULATOR: WILL AVOID DISORDERLY FLUCTUATIONS IN FX MARKET

01/06/2021 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA FX REGULATOR: WILL AVOID DISORDERLY FLUCTUATIONS IN FX MARKET


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aASSESSING WAGE DYNAMICS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC : can data on negotiated wages help?
PU
04:20aThe digital economy and the euro area
PU
04:20aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the euro area labour market
PU
04:18aGM's 2020 China sales drop for third year as pandemic hits market
RE
04:18aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Will support financial institutions to introduce more fx derivatives that meet market demand
RE
04:16aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Will steadily push forward opening up of capital account
RE
04:13aItaly not ruling out stake in new automaker Stellantis - report
RE
04:13aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Will avoid disorderly fluctuations in fx market
RE
04:11aCHINA FX REGULATOR : Will step up market expectations, macro prudential management
RE
04:11aFormer hong kong democracy lawmaker appeals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
4Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
5NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ