CHINA ISSUES ANTI-MONOPOLY GUIDELINES FOR INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS - STATE MEDIA
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
Weak demand, tighter lenders: Hong Kong property developers face tough 2024
China's rare earth exports hit 5-year high on demand from EV, high-tech sectors
China media warns against taking China's Indian Ocean research as threats
China-Russia 2023 trade value hits record high of $240 bln - Chinese customs
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee caught between Fed rate cut bets, strong 83/USD resistance