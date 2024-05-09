CORRECTED-CHINA JAN-APR UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM AND ALUMINIUM PRODUCTS EXPORTS 2 MLN TONNES (NOT 199.80 TONNES) VS 1.83 MLN TONNES (NOT 183.70 TONNES) YR EARLIER - CUSTOMS
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,687
|+0.06%
|-1.03%
|-
|161 PTS
|+0.17%
|-1.15%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
BOJ will scrutinise weak yen in guiding monetary policy, says Governor Ueda
Asian shares subdued as China trade eyed, yen steadies after recent falls
No limit for reserves in currency intervention, Japan top FX diplomat says
China's Hangzhou lifts all home purchase restrictions, says city housing authority
BOJ board turned hawkish in April, many saw need for more rate hikes-summary
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- China Jan-Apr Unwrought Aluminium And Aluminium Produc…