CHINA JAN-FEB COPPER CONCS AND ORES IMPORTS UP 0.6% AT 4.66 MLN METRIC TONS - CUSTOMS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,730
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-
|2,721 PTS
|-0.35%
|+1.78%
|-
Indian central bank likely buying US dollars via state-run banks, traders say
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
China Jan-Feb iron ore imports jump on pre-holiday restocking, higher shipments
BOJ Board Member Nakagawa Says Japan Moving Steadily Toward Achieving Price Goal -- Update
Rupee hopes to climb past resistance on dollar weakness after Powell comments
India's Nifty set to open at new record high as Powell's rate assurance drives global rally
Chinese conglomerate Fosun's tourism unit says reviewing business portfolio
(Reuters) - Fosun Tourism Group said on Thursday it was reviewing its business portfolio, in response to a Reuters report that it was exploring the sale of a hotel resort.
Transcript : Couchbase, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 03:35 PM
NEC named to list of Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate for 13th consecutive year
Japan's major union wins big pay hikes for some members, talks continue
Crescent Energy Company Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Agreement to Repurchase OpCo Units