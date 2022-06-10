CHINA JAN-MAY VEHICLE SALES -12.2% Y/Y VS +36.6% A YEAR EARLIER…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Luxury
Fintechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
Place your bets
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Boats
Financial Data
Europe's family businesses
The future of mobility
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA JAN-MAY VEHICLE SALES -12.2% Y/Y VS +36.6% A YEAR EARLIER…
06/10/2022 | 03:28am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA JAN-MAY VEHICLE SALES -12.2% Y/Y VS +36.6% A YEAR EARLIER - INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34a
Russian rouble firms ahead of expected interest rate cut
RE
03:33a
Sweden seeks progress in talks with Turkey over NATO membership, foreign minister says
RE
03:32a
Turkish unemployment rises to 11.3% in April
RE
03:31a
Australia's longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap
RE
03:31a
China jan-may new energy vehicle sales +111.2% y/y- industry as…
RE
03:30a
China may new energy vehicle sales +105.2% y/y - industry associ…
RE
03:30a
China's may vehicle sales +57.6% vs april - industry association…
RE
03:30a
Timeline- Turkey caught in a spiral of lira crises
RE
03:29a
Miners drag UK'S FTSE 100 lower after hawkish ECB; GSK rises
RE
03:28a
China jan-may vehicle sales -12.2% y/y vs +36.6% a year earlier…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Chinese EV maker Nio to make self-developed battery packs from 2024
2
Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
3
Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus
4
AMP : North's managed portfolio AUM passes $5 billion as adviser demand..
5
Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
More news
HOT NEWS
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LT.
-23.78%
PagSeguro Digital Down 19% After 1Q Earnings Report
FIDUS INVESTMENT COR.
-5.54%
FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
WILLIAMS COMPANIES
-5.07%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIM.
-8.44%
TSX hits 2-week low as rising interest rates hit sentiment
TELUS CORPORATION
-1.76%
TELUS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
NUTRIEN LTD.
+2.18%
Fertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave