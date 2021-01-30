CHINA JAN OFFICIAL SERVICES PMI AT 52.4 VS 55.7 IN DEC

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA JAN OFFICIAL SERVICES PMI AT 52.4 VS 55.7 IN DEC
01/30/2021 | 08:01pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA JAN OFFICIAL SERVICES PMI AT 52.4 VS 55.7 IN DEC
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59a
Russia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic - media
RE
12:52a
China's factory recovery slows in January as COVID-19 returns
RE
12:42a
CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA
: Providing of Catering Services to Centre for Banking Studies, Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
12:36a
UK applying to join trans-Pacific trade group
RE
12:19a
Dubai house prices to drop at slower pace
RE
01/30
Dubai house prices to fall 2.0% in 2021 and 2022 (vs -5.1% in 2021 and -2.0% in 2022 in sept poll)
RE
01/30
Chinese capital Beijing cracks down on illegal use of loans for real estate
RE
01/30
China's factory recovery slows in Jan as COVID-19 returns
RE
01/30
ERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY
: Notice - Wholesale Electricity Market Rules and Gas Services Information Rules - Compliance report
PU
01/30
Growth in China's services sector slows in Jan - official PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2
ANALYSIS
: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
3
NOVAVAX, INC.
: Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
4
Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
5
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
: IG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'
More news
HOT NEWS
CHEVRON CORPORATION
-4.29%
Chevron Posts First Annual Loss Since 2016
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIE.
-2.92%
L3Harris Technologies : 4Q Profit Falls Due to Divestitures, Pandemic Impact
AMERICAN AIRLINES GR.
-5.14%
American Airlines : regional carrier cancels flights after maintenance issue
ERICSSON AB
+7.59%
Ericsson : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off
VIVENDI SE
-3.03%
Vivendi: the Tencent-led Consortium Has Completed the Exercise of Its Call Option and Now Owns 20% of UMG's share capital
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CA.
-2.99%
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave