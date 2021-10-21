CHINA JAN-SEPT NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT -5.2% Y/Y IN YUAN TERMS - COMMERCE MINISTRY

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA JAN-SEPT NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT -5.2% Y/Y IN YUAN TERMS - COMMERCE MINISTRY
10/21/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA JAN-SEPT NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT -5.2% Y/Y IN YUAN TERMS - COMMERCE MINISTRY
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07a
Foreign investors fled when Turkey began cutting rates -IIF data
RE
03:03a
China jan-sept non-financial outbound direct investment -5.2% y/y in yuan terms - commerce ministry
RE
02:59a
Shanghai's most active aluminium contract falls 3%
RE
02:56a
BOJ says Japan's banking system stable, warns of risks
RE
02:52a
NOBLE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC
: Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sector
RE
02:52a
Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but chip woes linger
RE
02:40a
Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year
RE
02:38a
Barclays Q3 profit doubles amid global deal frenzy
RE
02:35a
UK's Relx upgrades outlook on demand for analytics
RE
02:34a
Analysts cut Asia's corporate earnings estimates on growth concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2
Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
3
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as Evergrande Worries Resurf..
4
Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
5
Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..
More news
HOT NEWS
ANTHEM, INC.
+7.70%
Anthem Up Over 6%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
SESEN BIO, INC.
+25.74%
Sesen Bio Up 33% After Regulatory Updates
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-4.91%
PayPal : looking to buy Pinterest in $39 bln deal - Bloomberg News
RANDSTAD N.V.
+4.30%
Randstad N : Labour market scarcity set to last years, says outgoing CEO of Randstad
DNB ASA
+1.70%
DNB Bank Posts Larger Than Expected 3Q Net Profit on Higher Income
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.
+13.80%
Falck Renewables Shares Soar as JPMorgan-Backed Investor to Buy Company
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave