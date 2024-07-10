CHINA JUNE CPI -0.2% M/M (REUTERS POLL -0.1%)
Stock Market News
Oil rebounds as U.S. stockpiles drop, interest rate cut outlook brightens
Global PC shipments rise in second quarter, Apple sees biggest jump, IDC says
Candidates to be next CEO of Brazil miner Vale recommended, newspaper says
China's coast guard says 'allowed' Philippines to evacuate sick person in S.China Sea
Japan's wholesale inflation accelerates as weak yen lifts import costs
South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace wins $1 billion order from Romania for K9 howitzers
New Zealand c.bank maintains cash rate, signals potential for future easing