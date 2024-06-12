CHINA MAY CPI -0.1% M/M (REUTERS POLL 0.0%)
Miners, financials drag Australian shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy in focus
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen beats Bed Bath & Beyond shareholder lawsuit
Tesla shareholder sues Musk to return billions in alleged unlawful profits
GameStop raises $2.14 billion amid Roaring Kitty-fueled retail trading frenzy
North Korea's Kim boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit
Japan considers sanctioning firms, including Chinese, for aiding Russia's Ukraine war, NHK reports
Oxfam urges G7 to tap fraction of military spend for global hunger, debt