Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CHINA OCT UNWROUGHT COPPER IMPORTS AT 404,414 TONNES - CUSTOMS…

11/06/2022 | 10:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA OCT UNWROUGHT COPPER IMPORTS AT 404,414 TONNES - CUSTOMS


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aInstant view: China October imports of soybeans and copper fall y/y
RE
12:01aVietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources
RE
11/07Bank of England's recession warning turns spotlight to UK budget plan
RE
11/06Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey
RE
11/06Ukraine warns of more attacks on infrastructure, as mayor urges Kyiv to prepare for the worst
RE
11/06INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on value-buying; firmer rupee aids mood
RE
11/06Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News
RE
11/06South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice
RE
11/06China's Oct crude oil imports rebound amid new refinery rollouts
RE
11/06Investor 3D urges Sapporo Holdings external directors to seek business overhaul
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE +586.81 BLN YUAN -CUSTOMS…
2Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
3China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt de..
4China Oct exports grow 7.0% y/y in yuan terms, imports up 6.8%
5Yakult Honsha : to Introduce Internal Carbon Pricing System

HOT NEWS