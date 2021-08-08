Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.4813 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE

08/08/2021 | 08:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.4813 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08Alibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
08/08Copper falls on firm dollar after strong U.S. jobs data
RE
08/08INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week
DJ
08/08China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business cost pressures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS