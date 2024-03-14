CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1875 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
|7.193 CNH
|+0.01%
|-0.19%
|-
|2,648 PTS
|-0.03%
|-3.08%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 PM ET
North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks, KCNA says
Policies tackling deforestation pose investor risk, report says
LONDON (Reuters) - National policies to halt nature loss and deforestation across the world's biggest economies have doubled to 22 over the last year and posed a serious risk to unprepared investors, a report on Thursday showed.
Pilot seat movement a focus of probe into LATAM Boeing flight, report says
REV Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering