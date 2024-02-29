CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1938 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
S.Korean shares fall ahead of US inflation data; set to end five-week rally
Australia, NZ dollars unloved as markets say goodbye to rate hikes
Miners, banks pull down Australian shares; US inflation data in focus
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Meta's Zuckerberg on Thursday
BHP to restructure some global corporate roles as it looks to trim costs
Japan's top FX diplomat: Ready to respond vs excess currency volatility
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 PM ET
UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process
Companies walk ESG tightrope, under fire from all sides over disclosures