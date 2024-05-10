CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2102 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.012 USD
|+0.02%
|0.00%
|-
|7.22 CNH
|+0.00%
|+0.23%
|-
|1.078 USD
|-0.03%
|+0.45%
|-
Global supply rundown ahead of USDA's brand-new 2024-25 outlooks -Braun
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET
Japan finance minister says government will take appropriate actions on FX
Singapore's OCBC posts record Q1 profit, lifts margin guidance for 2024
Pacific Biosciences of California : PacBio Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation
Chilean industrial giant Copec posts first-quarter profit up 47% on forestry, energy units
Target to pull LGBTQ-themed items from some stores during Pride Month, Bloomberg News reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- China Pboc Expected To Set Yuan Mid-Point At 7.2102 Per Dollar…