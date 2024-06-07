CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2430 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
Hertz considers $700 mln sale of secured debt plus convertibles, Bloomberg says
Japan finance minister says forex intervention should be done in restrained manner
Russia, China wrangle with US over UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan
Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal on track, despite Tianqi dispute
China police chief, US homeland security head discuss law enforcement cooperation
