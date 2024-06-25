CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2587 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
US says seven airlines eligible to apply for new daily Washington flights
Boeing 737 MAX crash victim families ask judge to name corporate monitor
Oil prices steady as markets weigh supply tensions, China economic recovery
Ukraine set for symbolic start of EU membership talks, along with Moldova
