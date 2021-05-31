CHINA QDII QUOTA $137 BLN AT END-MAY - FX REGULATOR

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
The SPAC
Luxury
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The SPAC
Luxury
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA QDII QUOTA $137 BLN AT END-MAY - FX REGULATOR
05/31/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA QDII QUOTA $137 BLN AT END-MAY - FX REGULATOR
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15a
OECD Sees Strongest Global Economic Expansion for Almost Half a Century
DJ
04:13a
OECD raises growth forecasts on vaccine rollouts, U.S. stimulus
RE
04:11a
China qdii quota $137 bln at end-may - fx regulator
RE
03:59a
WTO accepts Malaysia's request to examine EU palm oil rules
RE
03:43a
China stocks post best month in six as policy tightening fears ease, yuan firms
RE
03:42a
TAKE FIVE
: A looming labour crunch?
RE
03:39a
Shanghai copper registers second monthly gain on supply concerns
RE
03:35a
AngloGold Ashanti recovers body of missing worker at Obuasi mine
RE
03:34a
S.Africa's Standard Bank expects 40% rise in first half profits
RE
03:32a
Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of German inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
: Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
: EIGHT KIDS AND A NUN MAY HAVE DOOMED COAL'S FUTURE: Russell
3
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
: ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
4
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
: CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
5
UNION GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
: UNION GAS : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
More news
HOT NEWS
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES .
+2.91%
Reliance Industries : Indian shares rise as daily COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data eyed
AROUNDTOWN SA
-0.98%
Original-Research : Aroundtown SA (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
IBERDROLA, S.A.
-2.03%
IBERDROLA SA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
NOVARTIS AG
-0.40%
Novartis Terminates Merlin Study Despite Meeting Primary Endpoint
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
-1.88%
Deutsche Bank : European stocks slip from record high, Deutsche Bank drags
HENNES & MAURITZ AB
-0.40%
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more countries
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master