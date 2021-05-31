Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA QDII QUOTA $137 BLN AT END-MAY - FX REGULATOR

05/31/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA QDII QUOTA $137 BLN AT END-MAY - FX REGULATOR


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aOECD Sees Strongest Global Economic Expansion for Almost Half a Century
DJ
04:13aOECD raises growth forecasts on vaccine rollouts, U.S. stimulus
RE
04:11aChina qdii quota $137 bln at end-may - fx regulator
RE
03:59aWTO accepts Malaysia's request to examine EU palm oil rules
RE
03:43aChina stocks post best month in six as policy tightening fears ease, yuan firms
RE
03:42aTAKE FIVE : A looming labour crunch?
RE
03:39aShanghai copper registers second monthly gain on supply concerns
RE
03:35aAngloGold Ashanti recovers body of missing worker at Obuasi mine
RE
03:34aS.Africa's Standard Bank expects 40% rise in first half profits
RE
03:32aEuro zone bond yields rise ahead of German inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : EIGHT KIDS AND A NUN MAY HAVE DOOMED COAL'S FUTURE: Russell
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
4CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
5UNION GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : UNION GAS : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

HOT NEWS