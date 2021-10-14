Log in
CHINA RAILWAY Makes Full Effort to Ensure the Supply and Transport of Thermal Coal for this Winter and next Spring

10/14/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Recently, implementing the national energy supply requirements and giving full play to the backbone role of railway transport in coal transport, CHINA RAILWAY has taken effective measures and made full effort to win the battle of thermal coal transport for this winter and to ensure transport of coal supply for power generation and heating this winter and next spring, and striven to provide transport support for the stable development of the overall economy and the production and living needs of the people.

Disclaimer

China Railway Corporation published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
