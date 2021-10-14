CHINA RAILWAY Makes Full Effort to Ensure the Supply and Transport of Thermal Coal for this Winter and next Spring

Recently, implementing the national energy supply requirements and giving full play to the backbone role of railway transport in coal transport, CHINA RAILWAY has taken effective measures and made full effort to win the battle of thermal coal transport for this winter and to ensure transport of coal supply for power generation and heating this winter and next spring, and striven to provide transport support for the stable development of the overall economy and the production and living needs of the people.

