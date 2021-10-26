Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA REGULATORS MEET SOME COMPANIES IN KEY SECTORS FOR THEIR FOREIGN DEBT HOLDING - STATE PLANNER

10/26/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA REGULATORS MEET SOME COMPANIES IN KEY SECTORS FOR THEIR FOREIGN DEBT HOLDING - STATE PLANNER


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aThird-quarter profits to sparkle for shale producers without hedges
RE
06:03aCopper stumbles on China demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
06:01aChina regulators asks the companies to proactively prepare for foreign debt repayment - state planner
RE
06:00aBiden to announce up to $102 mln in funding for U.S.-ASEAN partnership
RE
06:00aBiden to participate in virtual east asian summit on wednesday after taking part in u.s.-asean-summit on tuesday-senior u.s. official
RE
06:00aGREENWASHING : deception and vague promises that do not help the environment
RE
06:00aBiden to join U.S.-ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017
RE
06:00aU.s. president biden to announce plans to provide $102 million to expand u.s.-asean strategic partnership at virtual summit on tuesday-white house
RE
05:59aChina regulators meet some companies in key sectors for their foreign debt holding - state planner
RE
05:56aWestern Cape exports R78,68 billion worth of combined agricultural and agri-processing products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Modern Land defaults on bond; property shares drop
2BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
3Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
4Orange profit held back by drop in co-investment returns
5Orange : profit held back by drop in co-investment returns

HOT NEWS