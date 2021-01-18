Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA REVISED DEC DOLLAR-DENOMINATED IMPORTS +6.5% Y/Y (PRELIM +6.5% Y/Y)

01/18/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA REVISED DEC DOLLAR-DENOMINATED IMPORTS +6.5% Y/Y (PRELIM +6.5% Y/Y)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aFACTBOX : What could change under BOJ's March policy review?
RE
05:15aStellantis shares rise on debut in Milan and Paris
RE
05:12aChina's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted
RE
05:05aLeadingIT Launches New IT Support Strategies to Conform with Cybersecurity Predictions For 2021 And Beyond
SE
05:02aChina revised dec trade balance $+78.17 bln (prelim +$78.17 bln)
RE
05:02aChina revised dec dollar-denominated imports +6.5% y/y (prelim +6.5% y/y)
RE
05:01aChina revised dec dollar-denominated exports +18.1% y/y (prelim +18.1% y/y)
RE
04:56aS.Africa's glass packagers face $100 million hit from alcohol ban - Consol
RE
04:52aPhilippines central bank governor takes leave after medical procedure
RE
04:48aESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : ESAs publish final draft ITS on reporting templates for intra-group transactions and risk concentration under FICOD
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others - sources
2AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, tops PPG bid
3S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: No.46 enters the White House
4PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ