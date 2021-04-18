Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA REVISED MARCH DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EXPORTS +30.6% Y/Y (PRELIM +30.6% Y/Y)

04/18/2021 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA REVISED MARCH DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EXPORTS +30.6% Y/Y (PRELIM +30.6% Y/Y)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aBitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
RE
03:18aTaiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage
RE
03:17aChina revised march trade balance $+13.8 bln (prelim $+13.8 bln) 
RE
03:17aChina revised march dollar-denominated imports +38.1% y/y (prelim +38.1% y/y)
RE
03:17aChina revised march dollar-denominated exports +30.6% y/y (prelim +30.6% y/y)
RE
03:02aChina administered total of 189.81 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 17
RE
03:02aChina administered total of 189.81 million doses of covid-19 vaccines as of april 17 - health authority
RE
02:57aExclusive-Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say
RE
01:53aSaudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT
RE
12:58aSaudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WULING MOTORS HOLDINGS LIMITED : A TALE OF TWO CARMAKERS: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Amazon's video game division cancels Lord of the Rings game announced in ..
4Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
5Bitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ