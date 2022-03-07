Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA'S CHINEXT PRICE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN ROUGHLY 4%…

03/07/2022 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA'S CHINEXT PRICE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN ROUGHLY 4%


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aIndia rupee falls to lifetime low as oil prices surge; yields rise
RE
12:48aChina's chinext price index extends losses, down roughly 4%…
RE
12:42aIndia's top bourse NSE says key index prices not updating intermittently
RE
12:38aLeader of S.Korea's ruling party attacked ahead of presidential election
RE
12:34aIRON ORE OUTLOOK IS MORE BULLISH THAN LOWER CHINA GROWTH TARGET SUGGESTS : Russell
RE
12:30aIndian shares, rupee fall as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Sink as Ukraine -2-
DJ
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Sink as Ukraine Onslaught Continues; Brent Tops $130
DJ
12:28aRussia to open humanitarian corridors on March 7 -Interfax
RE
12:21aAnalysis - Southeast Asian equities shine as commodities rally on Ukraine crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk
4U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
5'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic

HOT NEWS