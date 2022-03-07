CHINA'S CHINEXT PRICE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN ROUGHLY 4%…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
trend-following stocks
Multibaggers
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Cloud Computing
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Cloud Computing
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA'S CHINEXT PRICE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN ROUGHLY 4%…
03/07/2022 | 12:48am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA'S CHINEXT PRICE INDEX EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN ROUGHLY 4%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53a
India rupee falls to lifetime low as oil prices surge; yields rise
RE
12:48a
China's chinext price index extends losses, down roughly 4%…
RE
12:42a
India's top bourse NSE says key index prices not updating intermittently
RE
12:38a
Leader of S.Korea's ruling party attacked ahead of presidential election
RE
12:34a
IRON ORE OUTLOOK IS MORE BULLISH THAN LOWER CHINA GROWTH TARGET SUGGESTS
: Russell
RE
12:30a
Indian shares, rupee fall as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis
RE
12:29a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Stocks to Sink as Ukraine -2-
DJ
12:29a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Stocks to Sink as Ukraine Onslaught Continues; Brent Tops $130
DJ
12:28a
Russia to open humanitarian corridors on March 7 -Interfax
RE
12:21a
Analysis - Southeast Asian equities shine as commodities rally on Ukraine crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2
Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3
China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk
4
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
5
'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic
More news
HOT NEWS
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
-16.31%
Amazon Music Now Streaming on VIZIO Holding Corp
AGILON HEALTH, INC.
+13.73%
Agilon health, inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
OCUGEN, INC.
-23.10%
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Resignation of Sanjay S. Subramanian as Chief Financial Officer
TAMARACK VALLEY ENER.
+5.61%
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Provides Operating Guidance for the Year 2022
KNEAT.COM, INC.
-7.89%
Kneat.com, inc. Announces Opening of New Green Sustainable LEED GOLD Standard Office at Hawthorn House in Limerick's National Technology Park
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVIC.
-6.32%
Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave