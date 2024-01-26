CHINA'S COMMERCE MINISTRY: FDI INTO CHINA IN 2023 AT $163.25 BLN
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
Chinese provinces target modest 2024 growth after missing previous goals
Boeing production woes 'will get resolved' says major customer Avolon
Dollar steady ahead of inflation data; euro eases on ECB rate cut hopes
Japan's corporate service inflation steady at nearly 9-year high in December
Corbion and Kingswood Capital Management announce agreement in divestiture of emulsifiers business