CHINA'S CSI ALL SHARE SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 3.5%
|2,526.8 PTS
|-0.60%
|+0.90%
|-
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Could Tick Higher Ahead of Earnings, Econ Data
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 12 AM ET
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse course, tread higher as metals gain
INDIA BONDS-Lack of cues, debt auction restrain Indian bond yields in thin range
Egypt economic growth forecasts lowered as Gaza crisis flares: Reuters Poll
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 PM ET
Airline SAS sees $4.6 bln revenue in 2024, to file amended Chapter 11 plan
China says EU's 'unfair' EV subsidies probe risks damaging ties- Bloomberg News
SAP announces restructuring plan covering 8,000 employees, provides 2024 outlook