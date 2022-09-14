CHINA'S CSI REAL ESTATE INDEX UP MORE THAN 4%…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Water
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Boats
Ageing Population
US Basketball
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Luxury
The Cannabis Industry
Fintechs
The SPAC
Cybersecurity
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA'S CSI REAL ESTATE INDEX UP MORE THAN 4%…
09/14/2022 | 10:02pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA'S CSI REAL ESTATE INDEX UP MORE THAN 4%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01a
U.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 bln by 2025 - study
RE
09/14
China warns coal companies against dual contracts, keep prices stable
RE
09/14
S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator
RE
09/14
China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
09/14
Louisiana judge cancels air permits for controversial plastics plant
RE
09/14
Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption
RE
09/14
Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
RE
09/14
INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING
: Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
09/14
Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official
RE
09/14
Typhoon Muifa downgraded to strong tropical storm, but rain, floods loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
2
Westpac Banking : 15/09/2022 Westpac expands banking app with new tools..
3
China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
4
Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
5
China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures
More news
HOT NEWS
ORACLE CORPORATION
-5.16%
Oracle Down Over 5%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2021 -- Data Talk
STARBUCKS CORPORATIO.
+5.53%
Wall St staggers to higher close as Fed rate hike looms
CIVITAS RESOURCES, I.
+6.25%
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.
+5.11%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
+5.64%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
WILDBRAIN LTD.
-9.16%
WildBrain Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave