Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CHINA'S CSI300 REAL ESTATE INDEX SLUMPS NEARLY 4% TO THE LOWEST SINCE SEPT, 2015

07/25/2021 | 10:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA'S CSI300 REAL ESTATE INDEX SLUMPS NEARLY 4% TO THE LOWEST SINCE SEPT, 2015


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aChina shares fall as education, property firms tumble on regulatory clampdown
RE
12:10aGold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus
RE
12:06aPROTEIN PINCH : China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use
RE
07/25Asia stocks hit seven-month low as China skids, funds favour Wall Street
RE
07/25India's covid-19 cases reach total of 31.41 mln - health ministry
RE
07/25India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 420,967 - health ministry
RE
07/25India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 416 - health ministry
RE
07/25IRON ORE STUMBLES AS RISING SUPPLY RUNS INTO CHINA STEEL DISCIPLINE : Russell
RE
07/25AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high
RE
07/25India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high
2China's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
3LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED : LYNAS RARE EARTHS : Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on robust demand, share..
4Asia stocks hit seven-month low as China skids, funds favour Wall Street
5PROTEIN PINCH: China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use

HOT NEWS