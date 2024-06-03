CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON PHILIPPINES: VERY CLEAR WHO THE PHILIPPINES IS SERVING IN ITS FOREIGN POLICY, FOR WHOM IT IS WORKING IN ITS MARITIME OPERATIONS
India's Modi plans post-election reforms to rival Chinese manufacturing
Proposed EU ban on Russian LNG transhipments pose no problems for Asia, EU commissioner says
China allocates $889 mln to subsidize auto trade-ins in 2024, state media report
Indian rupee, bonds expected to rally after exit polls signal Modi victory
