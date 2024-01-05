CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN TOUCHES 7.1804 PER DOLLAR ON FRIDAY, WEAKEST LEVEL SINCE DEC 13
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|7.1766 CNH
|+0.04%
|+0.81%
|-
|2,397.05 PTS
|+0.77%
|+1.48%
|-
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Fall Ahead of Eurozone Inflation, U.S. Jobs Data
Slower US job growth expected in December; annual wages increase seen below 4%
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches up; Asia FX awaits US jobs report to assess Fed outlook
INDIA BONDS-India bond yields see another uptick as rising US peers hurt demand
China's yuan eases against the dollar on widening yield differential
First Quantum in talks with Jiangxi Copper on sale of stake in Zambian mines-source
Dollar down, but not ready to give in yet -FX analysts- Reuters poll