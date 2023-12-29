CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN FINISHES DOMESTIC SESSION AT 7.0920 PER DOLLAR, STRONGEST SUCH CLOSE SINCE JUNE 2
Stock market news
December 29, 2023 at 03:33 am EST
Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine, at least 10 dead - Kyiv
December 29, 2023 at 03:25 am EST
European shares rise on last trading day of the year, set for yearly gains
December 29, 2023 at 03:01 am EST
Higher forever? Markets see few rate cuts after 2024
(Reuters) - Borrowers looking for relief from higher interest rates may be set for disappointment with financial markets indicating rates will stay elevated for years to come.
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
December 29, 2023 at 04:02 am EST
Russian rouble weakens against the dollar and euro after a sharp rise on fx sales
December 29, 2023 at 02:13 am EST
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee flat, set for smallest annual change in 20 amid cenbank's hands-on approach
December 29, 2023 at 12:03 am EST