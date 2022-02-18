Log in
CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO TOP OF 6.3247 PER DOLLAR, ST…

02/18/2022 | 02:22am EST
CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO TOP OF 6.3247 PER DOLLAR, STRONGEST LEVEL SINCE JAN. 26


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.3252 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.19% 6.3256 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
