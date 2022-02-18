CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO TOP OF 6.3247 PER DOLLAR, ST…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
The SPAC
Smart City
Gold and Silver
Ageing Population
Luxury
Metaverse
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The SPAC
Smart City
Gold and Silver
Ageing Population
Luxury
Metaverse
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO TOP OF 6.3247 PER DOLLAR, ST…
02/18/2022 | 02:22am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS TO TOP OF 6.3247 PER DOLLAR, STRONGEST LEVEL SINCE JAN. 26
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
-0.11%
6.3252
-0.38%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY)
-0.19%
6.3256
-0.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38a
UK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice
RE
02:38a
UK Retail Sales Rise as Omicron Fears Ease
DJ
02:37a
UK retail sales recover more than expected from Omicron knock
RE
02:36a
Hundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry
RE
02:34a
Hong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges
RE
02:32a
Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply
RE
02:32a
China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector
RE
02:32a
Indian court orders death for 38 for deadly 2008 serial bomb blasts
RE
02:31a
China to boost commodity price supervision in push for industrial growth
RE
02:30a
South African rand set for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis lifts gold
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
2
Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
3
Renault to accelerate state aid repayment after swinging back to profit
4
Rebels accuse Ukraine of shelling as Russian media reports tank withdra..
5
JGC : The Launch of a Joint Research of Chemical Recycling Technologies..
More news
HOT NEWS
ALBEMARLE CORPORATIO.
-19.91%
Transcript : Albemarle Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
VONTIER CORPORATION
-12.18%
Transcript : Vontier Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
LKQ CORPORATION
-14.32%
Transcript : LKQ Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
FIBRAHOTEL
+16.43%
Transcript : FibraHotel, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
NORTH AMERICAN CONST.
+4.45%
Transcript : North American Construction Group Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CANADIAN TIRE CORPOR.
+2.25%
Toronto market slips to 2-week low on Ukraine jitters
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave