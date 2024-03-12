CHINA'S XIAOMI: HAS 59 STORES IN 29 CITIES NATIONWIDE FOR TAKING ORDERS FOR ITS EV
Philippines' says China's maritime-related proposals run contrary to its interests
China Vanke's Hong Kong shares open 1% lower after Moody's starts ratings review
Japan Still Hasn't Completely Overcome Deflation, Finance Minister Says
Banks, gold stocks lift Australian shares; Alumina up on accepting $2.2 bln bid
Russia says broker will take bids from March 25 for frozen assets swap
South Korea's land minister bearish on property as population ages
SEJONG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea won't see a repeat of the sharp home price gains it did in the past as its population rapidly ages and economy slows, the country's land minister said, vowing to promote public rental accommodation to improve access to housing.
China's Xiaomi says it will start deliveries of its first EV model on March 28
Japan's economy recovering but showing signs of weakness, says BOJ chief Ueda
UK electric vehicle delivery company Packfleet raises $10 million in funding