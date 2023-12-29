CHINA'S ZEEKR SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE TWO EV MODELS IN SINGAPORE STARTING H2 2024
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,355.73 PTS
|-0.27%
|+1.32%
|-
INDIA STOCKS-Energy, financials drag down Indian shares in final session of 2023
Asian shares set to snap two-year losing streak on rate cut wagers
Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions
MCB investment management : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 28-DEC-23
MCB investment management : ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 28-DEC-23
Primerica Household Budget Index™: Middle-Income Households' Purchasing Power Reaches Break-Even Level
Certain Common Stock of ASTech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-DEC-2023.
Certain Restricted Stock Units of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-DEC-2023.
Certain Common Stock of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-DEC-2023.