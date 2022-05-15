CHINA STATS BUREAU SPOKESMAN SAYS CHINA'S EXPORTS FACE SOME PRES…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Financial Data
US Basketball
The SPAC
Oligopolies
Wind energy
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Financial Data
US Basketball
The SPAC
Oligopolies
Wind energy
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA STATS BUREAU SPOKESMAN SAYS CHINA'S EXPORTS FACE SOME PRES…
05/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA STATS BUREAU SPOKESMAN SAYS CHINA'S EXPORTS FACE SOME PRESSURE AS GLOBAL ECONOMY SLOWS
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16
S.Korea central bank chief says big-step rate hikes a possibility
RE
05/15
Indonesia's Pertamina to repair unit at Balikpapan refinery after fatal fire
RE
05/15
Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he suffered minor stroke
RE
05/15
N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15
Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
RE
05/15
China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms
RE
05/15
Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock
RE
05/15
N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15
China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite
RE
05/15
China stats bureau expects economy to improve in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2
Fortescue Metals : Global Green Energy company Fortescue Future Industr..
3
India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer g..
4
Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg New..
5
China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curb..
More news
HOT NEWS
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
+17.03%
HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., managed by HG Vora Capital Management, LLC agreed to acquire remaining 90.124506% stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for $4 billion.
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, I.
+24.88%
Wall Street rallies at end of roller coaster week
DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES.
+21.14%
Dynavax Technologies Corporation(NasdaqCM:DVAX) added to S&P 600 Health Care
FILO MINING CORP.
+30.39%
Filo Mining Corp. Provides Assay Results from Hole FSDH057
ANAERGIA INC.
+24.52%
Anaergia Inc. Announces Executive Changes
NEO PERFORMANCE MATE.
+20.02%
Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable June 28, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave