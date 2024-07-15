CHINA STATS BUREAU SPOKESPERSON: 5% GDP GROWTH IN H1 'HARD WON'
China's June coal output hits six-month high as safety inspections ease
MORNING BID ASIA-Trump shooting overshadows markets, China GDP in spotlight
China June industrial output growth slows, retail sales miss expectations by large margin
Bank Indonesia to hold rates at 6.25% on July 17, wait for U.S. Fed to cut
Thai economy faces upheaval due to factory closures and cheap Chinese imports
