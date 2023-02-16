Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CHINA TO PLANT LESS THAN 1% OF CORN FIELDS WITH GMO VA…

02/16/2023 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCLUSIVE-CHINA TO PLANT LESS THAN 1% OF CORN FIELDS WITH GMO VARIETIES THIS YEAR -SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.92% 676 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.19% 555.4179 Real-time Quote.0.03%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55aIndia's fuel sales recovering in Feb as cold wave ebbs
RE
05:51aEuropean demand to boost LNG competition over next two years - Shell
RE
05:49aSwiss seek to confiscate $140 million linked to ex-Ukraine President Yanukovich
RE
05:44aS.Korean victims of Japan forced labour accuse Seoul of rushing compensation
RE
05:37aSterling Faces Hit From Prospect of Pause in UK Rate Rises
DJ
05:36aShares at Spain's Grifols rise on cost-cutting plan
RE
05:33aLarge Russian banks cut back on OFZ buying in Jan, says central bank
RE
05:29aRupee edges higher on improving risk sentiment
RE
05:23aJPMorgan estimates Turkey direct quake damage at $2.5 billion, expects rate cut
RE
05:22aAnalysis-Why China's reopening isn't inflationary
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analog Devices : Q1 2023 Transcript
4Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
5Rio Tinto and Marubeni partner to create stronger and more responsible ..

HOT NEWS