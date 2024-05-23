CHINA VANKE PLEDGED ABOUT 27 BLN YUAN OF STAKE IN LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT UNIT TO CHINA MERCHANTS BANK'S SHENZHEN BRANCH - NATIONAL ENTERPRISE CREDIT INFORMATION PUBLICITY SYSTEM
