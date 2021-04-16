CHINESE AMBASSADOR, MR. NONG RONG, CALLED ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN TODAY.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on China's experience of poverty alleviation, COVID-19 situation, and bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister congratulated Chinese leadership on successfully achieving the momentous goal of eradicating extreme poverty from China and underlined that Pakistan was keen to learn from China's experience of poverty alleviation as well as development.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan was currently facing third wave of COVID-19 and the Government was taking necessary measures to combat it and has devised an elaborate plan of vaccination across the country.

The Prime Minister underscored the transformational significance of CPEC and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects.

The Prime Minister added that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Ambassador Nong Rong conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China ties.

The Ambassador added that China will do its utmost to help Pakistan deal with the surge of COVID-19, including expeditious provision of vaccines.

Ambassador Nong Rong also reiterated invitation to the Prime Minister to visit China.