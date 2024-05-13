CHINESE EV BATTERY MAKER CATL DROP MORE THAN 3% AT OPEN
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
Chinese e-commerce giants face delicate balance between discounts, profit
Funds race out of CBOT corn and soy shorts as weather worries build -Braun
French presidency: Amazon to announce new 1.2 bln euros investment in France
Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings bolster US stocks but crucial inflation report looms
Before global scrutiny, Indian spice maker MDH faced many US rejections
Historically wet winter to damage UK's food self-sufficiency, says think tank
Japan on track to normalise monetary policy, says ruling party heavyweight
