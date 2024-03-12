EXCLUSIVE-CHINESE OLYMPIC CHAMPION LI NING CONSIDERS TAKING PRIVATE HIS HONG KONG-LISTED COMPANY, SOURCES SAY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|21.3 HKD
|+4.16%
|+13.78%
|6.33B
|0.71 HKD
|-2.74%
|+4.41%
|870M
|28.4 CNY
|+1.03%
|-1.11%
|1.63B
|2,645 PTS
|-0.81%
|-2.25%
|-
Gold retreats from near record-high levels ahead of US inflation data
INDIA BONDS-Heavy debt sale, profit booking break India bond yields' declining trend
Japan's 10-year bond yield hits 3-month high amid BOJ policy shift bet
India's coal-fired electricity output & emissions hit record highs: Maguire