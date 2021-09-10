CHRONEXT AG plans IPO and listing on -2

orders and, as a result of managing the transaction end-to-end, recognises the full sales price as net revenue. CHRONEXT has created a secure "one-stop" customer experience and has established itself as an identifiable, trustworthy seller with a competitive advantage over its peers.

CHRONEXT's intrinsically data-driven business model sets the Company apart from its peers in the watch industry. Online-driven data collection enables in-depth market research, high-frequency data tracking, and internationally integrated transaction data. The data-driven inventory management system predicts, tracks, and informs CHRONEXT's sourcing and sale of luxury watches and optimises the Company's logistics processes, while CHRONEXT's proprietary pricing engine, which is based on a database of over 200,000 historic transactions, determines the prices of the watches it sources and sells based on prevailing market trends. The platform allows for smart decision-making thanks to a well-integrated omnichannel technology stack, a highly scalable, progressive shopping platform and a secure transaction environment.

CHRONEXT benefits from trusted relationships with customers and suppliers

CHRONEXT's rigorous 17-step authentication and quality assurance processes, carried out by an in-house team of certified watch experts, and its 24-month CHRONEXT guarantee for all new and pre-owned watches have resulted in trusted relationships with its customers, evidenced by CHRONEXT's repeat purchase rate of about 30% within 36 months^[6] and a current Trustpilot trust score of 4,8/5 and Trusted Shops trust score of 4,9/5. The access CHRONEXT offers to a global customer base, combined with the unique data touchpoints as well as the convenient and simple selling process it offers, make CHRONEXT the trusted partner also to brands and retailers.

CHRONEXT has an attractive and sustainable financial profile and a promising outlook

CHRONEXT's financial profile is characterised by a track record of sustained growth with attractive unit economics to drive future profitability. In 2020, CHRONEXT generated EUR101.29m in revenue. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 104% since CHRONEXT's first full year of operation in 2014, and a CAGR of 47% since 2018. By shifting to the sale of higher value luxury watches in 2020, CHRONEXT was able to increase the average order value (AOV) from EUR4,604 in 2019 to EUR7,111 in 2020, driving profitable unit economics with a 11.2% gross profit margin and resulting in an 17.7% increase in revenue year-on-year. The Company's growth significantly exceeded that of the European luxury market, which grew at a CAGR of 2% in 2019, and decreased by 36% in 2020. In the six months ended 30 June 2021, compared to the first six months of 2020, CHRONEXT increased sales by 20.3% to EUR53.18m (H1 2020: EUR44.19m). For the year ending 31 December 2021, the Company is targeting revenue growth of about 40%, driven by growth in both order volume and AOV. Building on these expectations, revenue growth is projected to almost double in the short term, while stabilising at just above 40% with an adjusted EBITDA margin reaching mid-single digits in the medium term.

CHRONEXT is headed by an experienced, founder-led management team and complemented by a highly experienced Board of Directors

CHRONEXT's success is driven by a diverse and committed team of watch enthusiasts and led by passionate and ambitious founders and a highly experienced Board. CHRONEXT is led by founders Philipp Man (CEO) and Ludwig Wurlitzer (CPO), whose passion for watches has attracted more than 120 employees, including watchmakers who examine, authenticate, and polish the timepieces, and a highly experienced team of Board members, among whom Jacob Fonnesbech Aqraou, Gary Briggs, Daniella Vitale, Hamdi Chatti and Kristiina Leppänen as well as Norbert Platt as advisor to the Company. Together, the team has embarked on a journey, driven by a shared vision for making the world of luxury watches safer and more convenient as well as providing an exceptional customer experience.

CHRONEXT is well positioned thanks to key advantages over competitors

For now, the luxury watch market is mostly offline and driven by the sale of new watches sold through brick-and-mortar stores (POS). While the majority of pre-purchase research today is already online, the actual transaction still takes place in-store. Currently, customers are confronted with waitlists, limited offline selection and little to no high-quality pre-owned choice in the market.

CHRONEXT believes that the market of tomorrow, however, will be defined by online and the rise of certified pre-owned (CPO). Online will be the key channel with a strong click & collect proposition and with significantly fewer POS globally. CHRONEXT expects that almost every single luxury watch purchase process will begin with an online search and be ultimately converted or initiated via e-commerce. Having grown significantly since inception, CHRONEXT is well positioned to benefit from these trends thanks to key competitive advantages. These include a wide selection with superior availability, a strong certified pre-owned selection and expertise, end-to-end control over transactions and ownership of all aspects of the customer experience, in-house authenticity and quality checks for every transaction, a positive brand equity impact and the hybrid business model which facilitates scalability.

CHRONEXT's three pillars to drive future growth

CHRONEXT plans to drive future growth by drawing on three major pillars.

First, a key element of its strategy is to broaden its customer base. The online sale of premium and luxury watches is expected to significantly increase in the coming years, driven by the digitally native Generation Y and Generation Z who are expected to contribute approximately 180%^[7] of the total luxury market growth between 2019 and 2025. By 2025, luxury spending by these demographics is expected to contribute up to 68%^[8] of the global luxury market. As a technologically advanced, next-generation luxury watch platform, CHRONEXT is ideally positioned to capture the growth in online luxury watch sales. CHRONEXT's efficient and effective marketing activities are aimed at helping to continue to win new customers within these cohorts and drive loyalty among existing customers.

Second, CHRONEXT intends to continue its international expansion into new geographies. Supported by its scalable technology platform, the Company aims to pursue a structured market entry and expansion strategy to develop a presence across the world. Initially, the focus will be on consolidating CHRONEXT's position within Europe. Having recently entered the French, Italian and Dutch markets, CHRONEXT plans to strengthen its position by establishing pick-up lounges and further developing its brand presence. Thereafter, the aim is to expand into Spain, Belgium, and certain Nordic countries, followed by the UAE and Australia. In addition to organic expansion into new geographies, acquisition targets are monitored and reviewed in order to identify opportunities to accelerate entry into new regions. Potential targets include luxury watch platforms and watch workshops, primarily in non-core geographies. Moreover, deeper and additional relationships with complementary partners are planned, such as online marketplaces, in order to increase CHRONEXT's presence internationally while de-risking its entry into these new markets.

Third, CHRONEXT intends to continue to grow its profit margins by expanding existing business areas and offerings, in particular sales of pre-owned watches, which command a higher gross margin than the sale of new watches: in 2020, pre-owned watches (approximately 24% of revenue) resulted in a gross margin of 17%. The Company expects the share of pre-owned watches to grow significantly in the coming years. Added to this, new value-added services and offerings are planned to further drive margin expansion and accelerate convergence to profitability. It is also planned to further drive sales of watches sourced from brands directly to further boost profit margins.

About CHRONEXT:

CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) was founded in 2013 by Philipp Man and Ludwig Wurlitzer. The platform for luxury watches employs over 120 people and offers around 7,000 models for sale. With headquarters in Zug (Switzerland) and a further 9 locations in Europe and one in Hong Kong as well as a watch workshop for quality and authenticity testing, the company is internationally positioned and guarantees a fast, convenient, and secure service. CHRONEXT simplifies the complex structures of the watch market and enables a unique buying experience. For more information, please visit: www.chronext.com

Press Contact: Harald Kinzler Kekst CNC +49 69 5060 37576 harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com Lucas Hermanns CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH +49 171 687 6336 lucas.hermanns@chronext.com

Investors: Dagmara Robinson CHRONEXT AG +41 79 829 06 70 invest@chronext.com

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

A decision to invest in securities of CHRONEXT AG should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by CHRONEXT AG (the "Company") for such purpose.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)