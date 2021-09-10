EQS Group-News: CHRONEXT AG / Key word(s): IPO CHRONEXT AG plans IPO and listing on SIX Swiss Exchange 2021-09-10 / 07:00

CHRONEXT AG plans IPO and listing on SIX Swiss Exchange

- CHRONEXT is creating the next-generation luxury watch ecosystem in a multi-billion largely untapped market with significant growth potential

- CHRONEXT's unique hybrid business model allows the digital platform to offer first party (1P) and third-party inventory (3P), new and certified pre-owned watches and connects the best of online and offline with its currently 11 lounges across the globe

- CHRONEXT's leading digital platform connected about 11 million watch enthusiasts who visited its website in the twelve months to 30 June 2021 with over 1,480 suppliers globally

- A digital partner supporting customers through all stages of luxury watch ownership, CHRONEXT offers 49 brands and has served over 100,000 customers. CHRONEXT shipped to 62 countries in 2020

- The number one player in the DACH region by revenues; CHRONEXT has what it believes to be an industry-leading repeat purchase rate of about 30% within 36 months while being profitable on the first order on fully loaded unit economics

- Having grown its revenues by a compound annual growth rate of about 104% since inception and 47% since 2018, including growth of 18% in 2020 versus a drop of 36% in the wider European luxury market, CHRONEXT's revenues exceeded EUR100m for the first time in 2020

- For the year ending 31 December 2021, the Company is targeting revenue growth of about 40%. Building on these expectations, revenue growth is projected to almost double in the short term, while stabilising at just above 40% with an adjusted EBITDA margin reaching mid-single digits in the medium term

- As the partner of choice for luxury watch retailers, consumers and brands, CHRONEXT is well positioned to conquer the multi-billion opportunity in the online luxury watch market

- The Offering is expected to include a primary component of approximately CHF 250 million to drive organic and inorganic growth, as well as a secondary component from certain existing shareholders

- The planned IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange is a natural next step in CHRONEXT's development, intended to enhance its brand visibility, trust and global profile

Zug, 10 September 2021 - CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing digital platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury watches offering an exclusive on- and offline customer experience, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering ("IPO") and list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange (in the International Reporting Standard). The IPO is likely to include new shares from a capital increase as well as secondary shares from certain existing shareholders. Shares will be offered to private and institutional investors in Switzerland and institutional investors in certain other countries. The IPO is targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions.

Philipp Man, CEO and Co-Founder of CHRONEXT: "Today is a very exciting day for the CHRONEXT team. Having grown very fast since we founded the Company in 2013, our goal is to now list CHRONEXT to give ourselves the financial flexibility to capitalise on unprecedented change in the luxury watch sector, and to conquer further growth in the structurally underpenetrated online market. We are pleased that our story has already generated strong interest among many top-tier institutional investors."

Jacob Fonnesbech Aqraou, Chairman of CHRONEXT's Board of Directors: "The stock listing represents a natural next step in CHRONEXT's development. Apart from the funding of the growth strategy by increasing the Company's brand visibility, credibility and profile, we think the IPO will allow CHRONEXT to take further share of the rapidly growing and highly profitable hard luxury online market."

Outline of the intended IPO, use of proceeds

In light of CHRONEXT's rapid growth to date, the Company and the selling shareholders also believe that an IPO represents the natural next step in the Company's development. CHRONEXT intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the IPO to drive organic growth, grow the product offering and expand into new geographies. Net proceeds are also expected to be used to expand the Group's lounge network and to invest further in its technology, in particular in respect of increasing integration with retailers and brands, continuing development of a mobile application, and building the technology required to introduce additional products and services. The Company intends to also invest in non-organic growth, especially in core geographies, as well as the United States and Asia, and in net working capital expansion and debt repayment. The Company and the selling shareholders believe that a listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG (SIX) would increase CHRONEXT's brand visibility, credibility, trust and profile to support additional growth opportunities, on top of offering greater financial flexibility through direct access to the capital markets. The IPO is expected to include a primary component of up to approx. CHF 250 million and a secondary component. Additionally, the selling shareholders will make existing shares available for a possible over-allotment comprising up to 15% of the shares sold in the IPO (Greenshoe option). The Company and members of the Executive Committee including the founders are expected to agree to a lock-up period of 540 days, the Board of Directors to a lock-up period of 360 days, the selling shareholders (excluding any members of the Executive Committee or Board of Directors) are expected to agree to a lock-up of 180 days, and all other existing shareholders to a 60-day lock-up.

CHRONEXT is creating the next-generation luxury watch ecosystem in a largely untapped multi-billion market with significant growth potential

CHRONEXT is the leading digital platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned watches in the DACH region by revenues. A digital partner supporting customers through all stages of luxury watch ownership, CHRONEXT sells 49 brands and has served over 100,000 customers since 2013 and shipped across 62 countries in 2020. As the number one player in the DACH region by revenue, CHRONEXT has what it believes to be an industry-leading repeat purchase rate of about 30% within 36 months^[1] while being profitable on the first order on fully loaded unit economics, and surpassed revenues of EUR100m for the first time in 2020.

CHRONEXT operates in a largely untapped market with significant growth potential. The premium, luxury and ultra-luxury market was valued at EUR55bn in 2019 and is expected to grow to EUR69-73bn by 2025^[2]. CHRONEXT's proprietary modelling predicts an even greater market growth, reaching EUR65-90bn by 2025^[3]. The luxury watch market is on the cusp of transformation into a digital environment, with McKinsey predicting a rapid transformation to an online environment from 12% of premium and luxury watch sales taking place online in 2019 to 23% in 2025. This growth is expected to be fuelled especially by the sale of pre-owned luxury watches, which tend to appreciate in value over time and are inherently suited to online sales from trusted marketplaces like CHRONEXT, given the authentication processes required. The pre-owned premium and luxury watch segment is expected to grow to EUR24-26bn by 2025 from EUR15bn in 2020 with the estimation that the share of pre-owned premium, luxury and ultra-luxury watches sold online will rise from 30% in 2019 to 45% by 2025^[4], making online a key channel for purchasing pre-owned premium, luxury and ultra-luxury watches. As a partner of choice for consumers, luxury watch retailers and brands and as an established leader in the online sale of new and pre-owned luxury watches, CHRONEXT has a first-mover advantage in capturing this market's growth. The Company is well positioned to lay the foundation for geographic market expansion and to become the global market leader in the online luxury watch market and, more generally, in the broader personal luxury space, which is expected to reach a market size of EUR330-370bn by 2025^[5], in the long term.

CHRONEXT has built a sophisticated data-driven digital platform for luxury watches, leveraging a unique 1P/3P model underpinned by a robust technology backbone

The CHRONEXT platform connected about 11 million watch enthusiasts who visited its website in the twelve months to 30 June 2021 with 1,480 active suppliers globally. Combining convenience, quality, authenticity and liquidity, the platform offers customers a seamless user experience, a simple interface, a premium brand environment and rigorous quality control. The CHRONEXT platform is designed around a unique hybrid 1P/3P merchandising model. The company sells watches on a 1P basis, i.e., holding them as inventory until they are purchased by a customer, thus guaranteeing immediate availability of high-velocity items. CHRONEXT also sells on a 3P basis, where watches are sourced only after the customer has placed an order, guaranteeing a large product range availability through a global supplier network alongside reduced inventory risk. In each case, the watch is purchased and authenticated by CHRONEXT before resale to the customer, while CHRONEXT also maintains full control over the pre-sale & after-sale service, pricing, payment processing and fulfilment of the

